56 Counties: The Saga of Chief Joseph, Part 2

Last month, 56 Counties told the story of how Chief Joseph's father, also named Joseph, instilled in his son the importance of never giving up the land where they had lived their entire lives. The government had other ideas, however, and when the Nez Perce Reservation was reduced by ninety percent, the Wallowa Valley, where Joseph tribe had settled decades before, was no longer part of the reservation. When Joseph was forced to leave, the results led to one of the most dramatic pursuits in American history.