© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
56 Counties

56 Counties: The Saga of Chief Joseph, Part 2

By Russell Rowland
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:01 AM MDT
The Nez Perce Indians and the Opening of the Northwest

Last month, 56 Counties told the story of how Chief Joseph's father, also named Joseph, instilled in his son the importance of never giving up the land where they had lived their entire lives. The government had other ideas, however, and when the Nez Perce Reservation was reduced by ninety percent, the Wallowa Valley, where Joseph tribe had settled decades before, was no longer part of the reservation. When Joseph was forced to leave, the results led to one of the most dramatic pursuits in American history.

Tags
56 Counties 56 Counties
Russell Rowland
See stories by Russell Rowland
Related Content