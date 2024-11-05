56 Counties: Evelyn Cameron, Frontier Photographer

Evelyn Cameron left behind an aristocratic life in England to homestead in Montana in the late 19th Century. Despite being married to a man who had some of the worst business sense imaginable, she embraced life in eastern Montana, starting three cattle ranches and becoming one of the most beloved members in the community of Terry.

It wasn't until decades later that a writer from Virginia managed to convince an old friend of Evelyn's to allow her access to the glass plate negatives Evelyn had left behind, which led to the discovery of one of the most remarkable collections of Westen photography ever created. This month's episode features the music of Marcedes Carroll.