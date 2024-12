Kevin Kicking Woman grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation as the youngest of fifteen children. After his mother left the family, he was shuttled around to various foster families, where he suffered horrific trauma.

After a stint in the military and working hard to get his teaching degree in Missoula, Kevin moved back to the reservation about ten years ago for a teaching job, and last year he was the first Native American to be named Teacher of the Year in Montana.