Flavors Moment: James Beard Foundation Awards for Outstanding Bar Semifinalist: Horn and Cantle Saloon

Stella Fong: On Lone Mountain Ranch, homesteaded in 1915, and now a guest ranch for cross country skiing and horseback riding, Food and Beverage Manager Michael Jacquard learned of making the James Beard Foundation list this year.

Michael Jacquard: I got an email from a friend. I thought he was pulling my chain and quickly went onto the Beard website and saw that it was true.

Stella Fong: In the 1970s Bob and Vivian Schapp purchased the ranch to turn the property into a premier cross country skiing destination. Thirty years later they sold the resort. After several turnovers in ownership, Auric Road Management has renewed this historic destination and yet has kept the spirit and footprint from yesteryear.

Michael Jacquard: I think we have just been able to elevate the property throughout.

Stella Fong: The iconic dining room located in a sturdy log cabin with a large stone fireplace has now taken on a new name.

Stella Fong Whiskey barrels made with custom spirits from Wille’s Distillery line the window at the Horn and Cantle Saloon at Lone Mountain Ranch.

Michael Jacquard: The first big step, of course, was rebranding the restaurant to Horn and Cantle.

Stella Fong: And why the name Horn and Cantle?

Michael Jacquard: We were just looking for something that fits the ranch and the horn and the cantle are two parts of the saddle.

Stella Fong: The cozy bar is located in the back corner of the restaurant. Log beams reign above with the wood bar below flanked with log stools and views of the aspens and pine trees outside. Spirited drinks take on the names of Lone Mountain, Dry Fly and Barrel Racer.

Michael Jacquard: The program is pretty robust. We change it seasonally, but we do have some drinks that remain on the list season to season. They’ve become our ranch classics or staples.

Stella Fong: Not all beverages at the Horn and Cantle Saloon are high octaned.

Michael Jacquard: We’ve been leaning into a lot more of low ABV thing and non-alcoholic and NA versions.

Stella Fong: Horn and Cantle honors its presence in Montana, under the Big Sky.

Michael Jacquard: We really try to focus on local spirits using all our partners from around Bozeman and Ennis, basically all of Montana.

Stella Fong: Small barrels of whiskey, custom made by Wille’s Distillery are found along the windowsill.

Michael Jacquard: The bar program is Whiskey driven. Because of current trends, its bourbon heavy. I still try to incorporate a very strong Scotch program as well. I think as people grow through the Whiskey world they hit Scotch at the end.

Stella Fong The Esquiarita made with 406 Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, spiced simple syrup and star anise is one of the locally inspired cocktails found at the Horn and Cantle Saloon at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky, Montana.

Stella Fong: The wine list at Horn and Cantle contains 460 different bottle choices for diners.

Michael Jacquard: The wine program was super fun to build here. I basically started just trying to cover basis allowing our guests to choose wine from all over the world but being more domestic focused trying to stay in some sustainability, really focusing on California, Oregon, and Washington at first and then adding a robust old-world list as well.

Stella Fong: With wines from around the world, Jacquard zeroes in on his choices with other criteria.

Michael Jacquard: We really focus on small production and small producers, mom and pop. We certainly have the large chateaus from France well represented and some of the bigger houses of Italy and California.

Stella Fong: Jacquard does weekly tastings with his team and encourages his staff to pursue credentials in the spirit business.

Michael Jacquard: We have a great team of up-and-coming sommeliers here on the ranch. We currently have three that have done their level 1 and are on their way to level 2.

Stella Fong: So what does being a semifinalist from the James Beard Foundation for Outstanding Bar mean to Jacquard and the Horn and Cantle Saloon?

Michael Jacquard: I think it’s an honor, for one. I am very proud of my team and the ranch as a whole. It takes a lot to put on our program and it takes an army to do what we do every day. I think its great for the community, Big Sky as a whole. I think it helps get our name on the map, food and beverage wise and will bring better competition to the area.

Stella Fong: This is Stella Fong for YPradio news.