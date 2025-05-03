T.J. Starr

October 8, 1946 – May 3, 2025

The staff and Friends of Yellowstone Public Radio celebrate the life of T.J. Starr, who passed away recently after a brief illness. The host of first The Saturday Show and then The Saturday Show on Sunday, T.J. entertained three generations of YPR listeners with his eclectic and unique mix of music, history, and comedy. For so many, T.J.’s show was can’t-miss, appointment listening every week.

T.J. was as eclectic and unique as his show. A natty dresser, he often showed up to events in a three-piece tweed suit, complete with spats and a bowler hat. A raconteur in the truest sense, he could tell you the inside story of every corner of Hollywood’s Golden Age or the peccadillos of obscure British politicians with a gleam in his eye and a big laugh to punctuate the good bits.

While he enjoyed his role as a prickly curmudgeon, there was warmth and kindness for anyone who shared his interests, which were many and varied. He was quick to lend a book, a movie, or an album from his collections, and he welcomed corresponding with his listeners, signing off with “yours to a cinder.” And he meant it.

Please join us in celebrating the life of T.J. Starr, a big part of the history of Yellowstone Public Radio. He will be greatly missed.