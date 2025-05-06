Montana prepares new mule deer management plan

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is holding a series of public meetings across the state this month to learn more about what Montanans want to see from mule deer management.

According to an FWP news release, drought and chronic wasting disease are driving a population decline in parts of the state, and the management plan will factor those and other threats into population goals and hunting limits.

CWD is a fatal and easily spread disease in members of the deer family, and there is no vaccine. Some of Montana’s highest infection zones are along the border with Canada and Wyoming.

FWP data points to central and eastern Montana as areas with steep drops in population over the last few years.

The agency says the mule deer management plan will consider this along with community feedback. FWP is advertising the following meetings:

May 12, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 3 Headquarters Office, 1400 South 19th, Bozeman

May 13, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 2 Headquarters Office, 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula

May 14, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 1 Headquarters Office, 490 North Meridian Road, Kalispell

May 19, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 5 Headquarters Office, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings

May 20, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 7 Headquarters Office, 352 1-94 Business Loop, Miles City

May 21, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 6 Headquarters Office, 1 Airport Road, Glasgow

May 22, 5:30-8 p.m. – Region 4 Headquarters Office, 190 Terminal Drive, Great Falls

