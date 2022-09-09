Little Big Horn College receives federal funds for new Crow Nation cultural center

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced this week that it’s awarding Little Big Horn College in south central Montana’s Crow Nation $1.9 million to build a cultural center.

The grant comes from American Rescue Plan funds bookmarked for Indigenous communities.

Crow tribal member and Little Big Horn College President David Yarlott Jr. says the cultural center will also serve as a hall of fame, museum and archive.

“We’ll finally have a center that would house everything about our culture and tradition of the Crow tribe, whether it’s the history, artifacts, or maintaining our traditions and our customs," Yarlott said. "It would be a central location that would house all of these things that we’re trying to preserve."

Yarlott estimates the college will need to raise up to $18 million in additional funds. It plans to break ground on the first phase of construction in spring 2024.

