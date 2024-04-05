Indigenous artists, business owners swap knowledge and celebrate art in Billings

Native American artists and business owners gathered Thursday on the Montana State University Billings campus to exhibit their wares and learn about the foundations of running a business.

Carrie Moran McCleary, a member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe of Great Falls, is in her eighth year of running her business Plains Soul. She said she’s been beading and sewing since she was a little girl and designs fashion and creates dolls.

Laid across the table in front of her are satchels of herbs and jewelry with glimmering beadwork. Moran McCleary says she attended partially to network, learn and engage with other business people.

“I’ve always been a real active community member,” she said. “And so I really enjoy lifting up other crafts people, other artists and helping them access resources for their businesses.”

This is the first Native American Business Summit the Billings Chamber of Commerce has organized. They said almost 80 attendees registered for the full-day event. The summit included a panel of established business owners to provide insight into running a business.

Across the room, Crow tribal member Doris Whitney Bulltail of Billings exhibits shoes she’s crafted out of deer and cow leather alongside branded products. She manages a couple of businesses, including a new one called D Whitney, where she sells the moccasins she creates.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio Artist and business owner Doris Whitney Bulltail

She said she plans to craft more moccasins to build up her inventory and participate in art markets this summer.

