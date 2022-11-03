© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildfire

Montana had a calm fire year in 2022. But don't expect a repeat in years to come

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published November 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM MDT
91222 no grass creek fire inciweb.jpeg
Inciweb
An aerial photo of the No Grass Creek Fire taken Sept. 12, 2022.

Montana’s fire season has wound down, and while it was milder than land managers predicted, data indicate continued drought and high temperatures could lead to more intense fire seasons in the years to come.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches spoke with reporter Keely Larson, who covered fire this summer for Montana Free Press and has more about why meteorologists and land managers see this year’s calm fire season as an "outlier."

Tags
Wildfire WildfiresMontana Free PressYPR News
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches