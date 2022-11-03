Montana had a calm fire year in 2022. But don't expect a repeat in years to come
Montana’s fire season has wound down, and while it was milder than land managers predicted, data indicate continued drought and high temperatures could lead to more intense fire seasons in the years to come.
Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches spoke with reporter Keely Larson, who covered fire this summer for Montana Free Press and has more about why meteorologists and land managers see this year’s calm fire season as an "outlier."