Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens

The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0% contained, as of Monday morning.

The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.

The fire sparked off Highway 28 Friday evening just to the east of Flathead Lake and spread northwest toward Elmo and Dayton. The cause is still under investigation.

The wildfire burned grasslands parched by days of temperatures reaching 90 to 100 degrees and has made its way into timberlands.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire and other local rural fire departments responded.

Evacuation orders were issued for nearly three-dozen homes, according to CSKT Division of Fire, but those were rescinded by Saturday afternoon. Other homes remain under pre-evacuation notice.

Management of the fire has been handed off to a type II incident command team.

A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds.

