As wildlife endure severe weather, here's how humans can avoid adding more stress

Big game animals in Montana and Wyoming have had a tough winter. Now, both states are looking to limit interaction between humans and animals to keep their stress to a minimum.

Winter mortality is expected for wildlife but this season’s limited forage and cold temperatures have put additional stress on animals, and human interaction causes unnecessary use of energy, says Morgan Jacobsen with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Whenever animals react to a human presence by standing up or running off, that’s using precious energy animals need to survive this time of year,” Jacobsen said. “Giving them space and keeping pets from harassing wildlife really helps animals to retain energy they need to survive.”

Jacobsen reminds Montanans to never feed wildlife. It can lead to disease and unnatural behavior – and it’s illegal in the state.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department is actively monitoring big game distribution on the winter ranges and may extend winter closures and postpone antler collection season.

Postponing shed antler collection in some areas of the state may help minimize stress and protect big game and increase the chance of survival,” said department spokesperson Breanna Ball.

Because of higher mortality rates in some regions of Wyoming, Game and Fish has been making changes to the state’s hunting seasons. Additional modifications will be presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission during a season-setting meeting on April 18 in Casper.

Proper disposal of carcasses

Because of the difficult winter and higher mortality among big game animals this year, landowners in Montana may encounter more winter-killed animals than normal.

When dead wildlife is found on private land, it is the landowner’s responsibility to dispose of the carcass if they so choose.

Morgan Jacobsen with FWP says some waste disposal companies may help or landowners can do the disposal themselves. But the carcass must be taken to a landfill.

“Dumping carcasses on private land or elsewhere is illegal and can spread diseases like chronic wasting disease which is just another thing that wildlife doesn’t need, especially this time of year,” Jacobsen said.

FWP reminds recreationists that animal carcasses are a major seasonal food source for bears, and people should avoid carcass sites. Watch for ravens or other scavengers that may indicate a nearby carcass.