Grizzly capture research in Yellowstone starts Sept.1

Grizzly bear capture research is about to begin in Yellowstone National Park and visitors need to avoid sites marked with the bright warning signs.

A news release from the park says the grizzly capture efforts are part of ongoing documentation of recovery of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem under the Endangered Species Act.

Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team use natural attractants like recent road-killed deer and elk to draw bears to the site. If bears are in the area, culvert traps and foot snares will be deployed. The release says captured bears are handled with strict accordance to safety and care protocols.

Areas around these baiting and capture sites will be posted with bright warning signs along major access points. Biologists emphasize the need for the public to heed these signs and do not venture into the posted areas.

Biologists begin the field capture on Monday, Sept. 1, and continue for more than a month until Oct. 15.



