Montana sees a record number of registered voters

A record number of people are registered to vote in Montana, and thousands have already cast their ballot.

The number of registered voters is now more than 758,000. Nearly half of those registered come from the state’s four most populous counties: Yellowstone, Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead.

Absentee ballots were mailed Friday. About 75% of voters in the state are registered to receive a mail ballot.

Ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. Voter registration is allowed until that time.

You can find information about your nearest election office or check your voter registration status at votinginmontana.org.

