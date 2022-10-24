© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Election 2022
Election news from Yellowstone Public Radio and its partners to help you make an informed decision at the polls.

Montana sees a record number of registered voters

Published October 24, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT
A record number of people are registered to vote in Montana, and thousands have already cast their ballot.

The number of registered voters is now more than 758,000. Nearly half of those registered come from the state’s four most populous counties: Yellowstone, Gallatin, Missoula and Flathead.

Absentee ballots were mailed Friday. About 75% of voters in the state are registered to receive a mail ballot.

Ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. Voter registration is allowed until that time.

You can find information about your nearest election office or check your voter registration status at votinginmontana.org.

