Election 2022

An independent candidate for Montana’s eastern U.S. House district has qualified for the general election ballot.
Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has won the GOP primary for Montana’s western U.S House district.
Annie Bukacek has a thin lead over former state Rep. Derek Skees for the Public Service Commission District 5 seat.
Monica Tranel beat out Cora Neumann and Tom Winter in the Democratic primary for Montana's western district U.S. House seat. Tranel will now advance to the general election.
Legal recreational marijuana appears to stay in Yellowstone County; voters add taxes to sales in GallatinPreliminary results show recreational marijuana will stay in Yellowstone County.
Republican incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale and Democrat Penny Ronning secured their parties’ nominations to advance to the Nov. 8 general election for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District seat.
Up-to-date results of the primaries in Montana's two congressional districts
This is the state’s biggest election to have in-person voting since polling places were closed during the pandemic. Despite claims to the contrary, delays in results are normal.
It is too late to register to vote, but voters can still turn in their ballots to election offices before 8 p.m. Tuesday. A new law requires voters to show photo identification when they cast a ballot.
Less than six months since legal recreational marijuana sales began in Montana, voters in Yellowstone County are being asked whether to stop them. A question on Tuesday’s ballot could essentially reverse a 2020 vote and block the recreational industry in Yellowstone county entirely — an industry supporters say brings in tax dollars and jobs, while opponents say it’s bad business for Montana.