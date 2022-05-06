© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Election 2022

Election news from Yellowstone Public Radio and its partners to help you make an informed decision at the polls.

Important general election dates:
Sept. 23: Ballots sent to overseas voters
Oct. 11: Regular voter registration closes; absentee ballots available for in-person voting
Oct. 12: Late voter registration begins
Oct. 14: Absentee ballots mailed out
Nov. 7: Noon deadline for voters to register
Nov. 8: Election Day


Help shape our elections coverage! What issues are guiding your vote this fall? What do you want the candidates to focus on as they compete for your vote? Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.
