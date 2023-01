A three-decade study found bison grazing on native prairie transformed the ecosystem. Wildflowers and a variety of grasses thrived and supported pollinators.

Researchers say the diversity carries implications for resilience against global warming.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen of Kansas News Service reports.

