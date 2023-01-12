Former 'Treme' and 'The Wire' star Wendell Pierce stars in 'Death of a Salesman'on Broadway

For the full story, click here.

We revisit Robin Young’s September 2022 conversation with “The Wire” and “Treme” actor Wendell Pierce who stars as Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman.”

For the first time on Broadway, the production centers around a Black Loman family. It closes this Sunday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.