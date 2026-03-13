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Skijoring in an uncertain winter

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:13 PM MDT
National Finals Ski Joring Races

Organizers of the annual skijoring races in Red Lodge say events will continue as planned this weekend, despite the ongoing snowstorm and an otherwise dry season.

In skijoring, a horseback rider pulls a skier along a race track with berms and other obstacles. It has origins in Scandinavia and is popular in the western U.S. as an extreme winter sport.

Skijoring requires a track made of snow, which until recently was sparse in parts of Montana. Volunteers in Red Lodge spent the last week making and gathering snow to create the track. That includes overnight shifts, heavy machinery and lots of donated time and resources.

According to Skijor U.S.A, races are also planned this month in Wyoming and Colorado, including one in Boulder, Wyoming this weekend.

In Montana, races start Saturday morning at the Red Lodge rodeo grounds.
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Regional News YPR News
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches