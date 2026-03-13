Skijoring in an uncertain winter

In skijoring, a horseback rider pulls a skier along a race track with berms and other obstacles. It has origins in Scandinavia and is popular in the western U.S. as an extreme winter sport.

Skijoring requires a track made of snow, which until recently was sparse in parts of Montana. Volunteers in Red Lodge spent the last week making and gathering snow to create the track. That includes overnight shifts, heavy machinery and lots of donated time and resources.

According to Skijor U.S.A, races are also planned this month in Wyoming and Colorado, including one in Boulder, Wyoming this weekend.

In Montana, races start Saturday morning at the Red Lodge rodeo grounds.