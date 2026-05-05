The oldest U.S. Jewish seminary, Hebrew Union College, shuts down a rabbinical program
Hebrew Union College, the oldest Jewish seminary in the United States, was established in 1875 in Cincinnati by the founder of Reform Judaism in North America. The college has other campuses, but its rabbinical program in Cincinnati will shut down and graduate its last four students at the end of the first week in May.
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Corrected: May 5, 2026 at 5:12 PM MDT
NPR incorrectly stated in a headline and a promo that the Cincinnati campus will shut down. The campus will remain open but will no longer offer a rabbinical program for students.