2026 Candidates

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Two judges from the same court are competing for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court. The justices spoke to MTPR's Clayton Murphy about partisanship, restraint and what they would bring to the bench.
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Elections have consistently broken spending records in the state in recent years, largely due to corporate money. A ballot measure known as the Montana Plan aims to eliminate that kind of spending in Montana, sidestepping a controversial U.S. Supreme Court ruling. That would make the state a national legal test case.