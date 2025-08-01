Youth Symphony Prepares Third Annual Gala Concert in Billings

Haydn and Tchaikovsky highlight the Montana Youth Symphony’s next appearance, under the direction of conductor Sir Donald Runnicles, general music director for Deutsche Oper Berlin, director of the Grand Teton Music Festival in Jackson, Wyoming, and principal guest conductor for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to established composers, the concert also features the premiere performance of Rebirth (Fanfare for a New Day), an original symphonic composition by Missoulian Owen Kirby .

Kirby won the 2025 Montana Youth Symphony Composition Competition. A Composition and Saxophone Performance student at the University of Montana, Kirby has earned statewide and regional recognition for his expressive playing and musical depth.

Soloist Charlie Snellman of Helena will perform Haydn’s D Major Cello Concerto.

Sir Donald Runnicles will also conduct Tchaikovsky's Symphony No 5.

The Youth Symphony’s third annual gala concert plays at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings on Sunday, August 3 at 3 p.m.

YPR’s Karl Lengel spoke with Antonio Jarvey, Operations Manager for the Youth Symphony about the program’s rapid growth, the musicians, the audition process, and its homegrown ethos.

