Shakespeare from parks to schools : Richard III

As the Arden Forest lovers and Henry’s band of brothers ride into the sunset of MSIP’s 53rd summer season, Shakespeare’s King Richard III prepares to unleash historic heights of evil.

Associate Artistic Director Riley O’Toole is making his MSIP directorial debut with the history play - a first for the 33-year run of the school program. Shakespeare’s comedies and dramas have been the previous successful draws, but O’ Toole says Richard III offers valuable timely insights into leadership qualities.

Teachers and students alike will witness an 80 minute fast-paced boildown of the play’s essential scenes and arguments. A Q&A session and workshops will allow the students to engage directly in discussion with the company about the show’s themes. New this year is an expanded media component, featuring TV screens to relay critical plot and character information.

The tour will visit 50 schools throughout the year across Montana and northern Wyoming.

MSIP will preview the Fall 2025 Shakespeare in the Schools Production of Richard III on Thursday, October 2nd at the MSU Black Box Theater. This is a free performance, but you must reserve a space on the MSIP website.

