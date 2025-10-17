A carnival of animals comes through Bozeman via music

Composer Stephanie Boyd modeled her new work Carnival of the Nearly Extinct Animals after a nearly 100 year old French work titled Carnival of the Animals.

The 13 animals in the new piece include a broad range of creatures , some that have gone extinct like the passenger pigeon and some with ongoing recovery efforts including wolves and bison.

“One reason I included the Buffalos because it's such a like this American story but also the photos of all of these bison skulls like in this huge mountains it's just so so horrifying and yet we have now finding ways to bring them back and so you know that's the inspiring story, so I wanted to include that” said Boyd.

While the music may inspire action, Boyd believes feeling both joy and grief through music is its own powerful experience.

“Help them resonate literally like these animals in some cases with the actual resonance of the actual animal and I think that at least that is the way forward for me that I'm choosing to do to.” said Boyd.

Part of Boyd’s visit to Bozeman included a panel discussion with Montana researchers connected to some of the animals within the music including bees, wolves and buffalo.

Boyd said she loves hearing stories from those studying the critters closely, and throughout her own research for the new work , she has become more optimistic.

“The further I dig into things the more I realize how much good is being done and how much restoration and you know like, successful conservation is like actually happening” said Boyd.

As the piece moves across the county Boyd hopes to continue sharing regional knowledge and success stories alongside her music.