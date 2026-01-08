Paula Poundstone On the Road in Bozeman and Billings

Paula Poundstone brings her stand-up comedy to Montana this weekend. The observational comic is best known to public radio audiences for her astute remarks on NPR’s “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me”, but she is a prolific writer and performer far beyond those appearances.

In this hearing, she recalls the magic of her start in comedy, traveling across the country on a Greyhound from Boston and landing in California. Poundstone started her stand-up career in the 1980s, just as a swell of young comics were shaking up the comedy world. Poundstone credits Robin Williams with injecting a generous freedom into stand-up comedy that continues today.

She also discusses the differences in working with live audiences and working in film or television, and shares some thoughts regarding news literacy and the public media landscape as it evolves in a chaotic environment.

The observational comedian Paula Poundstone brings her sharp wit to the Ellen Theatre in Bozeman Friday night, and the Petro Theatre on the MSU campus in Billings Saturday night. For more information, visit the Ellen Theatre or PubStation Billings websites.

