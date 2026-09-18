The Phil Collins Story frontman Seth Eliser shares his story

The Phil Collins Story is more than a show – the immersive concert experience promises to bring Phil Collins’ music to life with visuals, projections, and an energetic live performance.

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Phil Collins became one of the most influential artists of his generation, with songs such as “In the Air Tonight,” “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” and “Another Day in Paradise,” helping define his musical legacy.

The fall tour welcomes back fan-favorite lead vocalist Seth Eliser. Most recently, Seth performed off-Broadway in the original companies of Beau: The Musical and The Jonathan Larson Project.

Eliser initially found his way to music singing church groups and then solo, and picked up drums next. As his interest developed, he transferred the rhythm and language of drums into dance and singing, and ended up in musical theatre, where all the talent came together.

Eliser also shares some perspective on the performing industry, and notes that, while touring can be grueling, live performance is an exhilarating experience.

Eliser says the audiences are across the spectrum, and often include followers - known as “repeat offenders” - who have helped to support the live shows.

A versatile performer, his touring credits include The Lightning Thief, The Music Man, and Disney on Classic as a featured Vocal Soloist with the Orchestra of Japan. Select regional credits include Beautiful (Paper Mill Playhouse), Ghost (MTC), Buddy Holly Story, and ONCE.

Seth will be joined by the rest of the original band members, including Drummer Jimmy Kowalczyk, Bassist Peter Michaels, Jr., and Miles Ahistrom on Guitar. Also returning is Musical Director Sachio Nang.

Produced by Paquin Exhibition & Theatrical, the production is written and directed by Dean Elliott, the creative force behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - The Aretha Franklin Experience.

The tour plays Great Falls, Montana September 20, 2026.

For more information, visit philcollinsstory.com and follow @philcollinsstory on social media.