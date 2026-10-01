Bachtoberfest continues BSO's 76th season events calendar

Billings Symphony's popular wine and brews series continues this Friday at Henry’s Garage with Bach, Brews and Wine. The fundraiser offers a sampling of hand selected brews and wines from the region. In addition to the libations, the event features eats from Scratch Kitchen, a Billings Symphony favorite.

Live music will be provided by Stillwater Strings, featuring Stillwater Strings coordinator, Lindsey Selman on electric violin.

Regional breweries presenting include Thirsty Street, Highlander, Bozeman Brewing, Lewis & Clark, Red Lodge Ales and Elysian.

Wineries include Soter Vineyards and Planet Oregon.

Bach, Brews and Wine takes place Friday (Oct 2), 6:00PM at Henry’s Garage in Billings.

The Symphony has a busy year ahead - it is reviewing candidates to replace Anne Harrigan, who retired after 20 years leading the orchestra. It opened its Classis Series last weekend with the first candidate, Eric Garcia. Coming up next weekend, the first appearance of the popular Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective, performing in Lockwood.

The funds raised not only keep the musicians in chairs and the stage lights lit - it helps the orchestra keep a slew of community programs that foster live music’s presence across the region. In partnership with First Interstate Bank, the Symphone has also introduced a reduced fee program to encourage the under-30 demographic to support live music.