Business & Economics

Report: Montana tourism has rebounded since the pandemic

Montana Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT
Tourism and spending in Montana returned to near pre-pandemic levels last year, according to research from the University of Montana.

The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research found that over 12 million nonresidents visited Montana last year and spent about $5 billion. The institute says the rebound after a year’s worth of lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic outperformed most of the country.

Jeremy Sage, the research institute’s interim director, says slightly larger groups, longer stays and higher daily average spending per group resulted in the increase in spending.

The research institute says visitor dollars directly supported nearly 48,000 jobs.

Most travelers were in the state sometime between July and September.

Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.
