Indigenous crafters, business owners worry about tariff impacts

This is the second year the Billings Chamber of Commerce has hosted the Native American Business Summit on the campus of Montana State University Billings. It’s aimed at providing guidance, networking and a platform for aspiring and current entrepreneurs and business owners.

Set up around the event space Thursday were tables displaying different Native-owned businesses, many of which sell traditional crafts and beaded jewelry.

Crow Tribal member Della Bighair-Stump creates and sells Apsáalooke-inspired, couture gowns through her business Designs by Della with help from her family. She said she’s noticed an increase in costs for bulk orders of items like beads and stickers.

“And also I ship to Canada, so that takes a lot,” said Bighair-Stump. “So, right now, it takes a while in the process and the pricing has gone up through that.”

Some crafters Thursday said they’re concerned about the impact of shipping and rising costs on imported goods like beads, manufactured abroad in countries including India, China and Japan.

Business owner Lisa Hawley shared her concerns about recent tariffs on imported goods set by the Trump administration.

“Supplies are gonna go up. Everything’s going to go up, unfortunately,” she said.

Hawley, who identifies as Apache-Yuki, owns 406 Native Roots , a gift and craft supply store in Billings that buys beads, material and other supplies wholesale to sell to artists for traditional designs and jewelry.

“I’m nervous to see what’s gonna happen,” she said. “I try to keep our prices really low for beading supplies and things like that. So, yeah, we’ll just have to see what happens.”