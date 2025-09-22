Montana's Bookstore Map: Conley's Books and Music

Communities large and small across Montana are blessed with a small, independent bookstore. Like most other businesses, bookstores have had some interesting ups and downs. YPR’s Karl Lengel continues his journey along the Montana Bookstore Map .

Historically, bookstores have endured wave after wave of transitions: up until the late 1800s, publishing dominated the public’s consumption through books and newspapers. When radio burst into commercial popularity a century ago, publishers worried that print was going to run out of ink. Radio joined the worrisome when television popped onto the scene. And with digital media, television is just as worried now about its business models as radio and newspapers were. But, so far, each successive wave of technology has failed to dislodge the public’s obsession with older media. Many independent bookstores stand as testimony to the longstanding popularity of older media.

In light of that landscape, we thought it might be good to check in with some of Montana’s independent bookstores. We’ ll be visiting bookstores in your communities to chat with the owners and operators about how things have been, and how things might be changing. Today, Conley’s Books and Music in Livingston, Montana. We sat down with co-owners James and Nanette Conley, or just Jimmy and Nan inside their store in Shane Lalani Center for the Arts on East Lewis Street.

Shane Lalani Center for the Arts Shane Lalani Center for the Arts, Livingston, Montana

Both are musicians, and music, instruments and lessons are the primary available in the store. Both the owners are musicians and teachers, and their teaching focuses on guitar and flute. Jimmy got into the teaching business because it paid the bills, and when Nan showed up for guitar lessons, their mutual interests led to music gigs, marriage, and a bookstore.

In this short interview, Jimmy and Nan talk about music, teaching, and the development of the retail business.

“The retail part of the business just came along with teaching because we have our studio, but we need to sell instruments and pretty soon we’re selling reeds and all good music instruments for the high school, and one thing led to another and pretty soon we’re selling reeds and all the good music and instruments for the high school - now we don’t rent them anymore, we just sell them.”

Karl Lengel Conley's music shelves and instrument racks

Nan keeps the tiny store stocked with classical literature, children' s books, Native American books and history, in addition to a few westerns.

“I have to say, I learned a lot about books from the previous owner of this business - Tim Gable. He was very well read and knew a lot about what customers liked, specific to this community. So I learned a lot of that from him, and have stuck with that knowledge in what I supply in this little book nook, because it’s so small that I don’t have room for a big expanse of books.”

Conley’s Books and Music is open year-round in Livingston, Montana.