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An Installation by Lisa Lofgren: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock

An Installation by Lisa Lofgren: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock

We will have an open house for artist, Lisa Lofgren to introduce her new installation: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock. There will be live music with David and Caitlin Romtvedt.

Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
http://margospottery.com

Artist Group Info

Lisa Lofgrennn
margospottery@wyoming.com
http://lisalofgren.com
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
1 North Main Street
Buffalo, Wyoming 82834
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
http://margospottery.com