An Installation by Lisa Lofgren: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock
An Installation by Lisa Lofgren: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock
We will have an open house for artist, Lisa Lofgren to introduce her new installation: Insisting Wind, Over the Pass, Flowing Bedrock. There will be live music with David and Caitlin Romtvedt.
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com
Artist Group Info
Lisa Lofgrennn
margospottery@wyoming.com
Margo's Pottery and Fine Crafts
1 North Main StreetBuffalo, Wyoming 82834
307-684-9406
margospottery@wyoming.com