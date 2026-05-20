The Bozeman Symphony closes its 2025–26 season with Sounds of America III: Appalachian Spring, an inspiring and powerful program celebrating the spirit of American music, June 13 and 14 at the Willson Auditorium in downtown Bozeman. The concerts culminate with Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s explosive 1812 Overture.

The program opens with Aaron Copland’s beloved Appalachian Spring, adapted from his iconic ballet created in collaboration with choreographer Martha Graham. Evoking the optimism and resilience of early America, the work portrays a young frontier couple beginning their life together and remains one of the most cherished pieces in the American classical canon.

Next is John Adams’ vibrant and rhythmically charged The Chairman Dances, described by the composer as a “foxtrot for orchestra.” Written in 1985, the work blends minimalist repetition with jazzy inflections, driving rhythms, and brilliant orchestration to create an energetic and cinematic musical experience.

The program also features Roy Harris’s monumental Symphony No. 3, widely regarded as a landmark of American symphonic music. Like Copland, Harris studied with the renowned teacher Nadia Boulanger and sought to develop a distinctly American musical voice. Inspired by his upbringing on an Oklahoma farm, Harris infused the work with the expansive spirit of the American West.

The season concludes with Tchaikovsky’s exhilarating 1812 Overture. Famous for its triumphant themes and dramatic intensity, the work is often associated with outdoor performances featuring cannons and fireworks. Performed inside the Willson Auditorium, audiences will experience the full richness, clarity, and emotional power of this enduring audience favorite.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

These concerts are made possible by the generous support of sponsors The Dovana Foundation, Calum & Tricia DeSouza, Bob & Donna Ritchie, Bruce & Kimberlie Jodar, Diane L. Brawner, and ERA Landmark-Robyn & Orville Erlenbush.

Tickets start at $30 for adults, with discounted tickets available for students. Purchase online at https://www.bozemansymphony.org/appalachian-spring or by calling 406-585-9774. Tickets at the door are subject to availability.

