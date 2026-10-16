Coyote Peterson LIVE at The Ellen in Bozeman

Wildlife adventurer and internet sensation Coyote Peterson of Brave Wilderness is coming to Bozeman, Montana, for a live speaking event and audience Q&A experience!

Known around the world for his fearless wildlife encounters, conservation storytelling, and wildly popular Brave Wilderness YouTube channel, Coyote Peterson has inspired millions to explore, respect, and protect the natural world. From venomous bites and remote jungle expeditions to unforgettable animal rescues and educational adventures, Coyote’s work has been featured globally and has made him one of the most recognizable wildlife personalities of this generation.

Now, Montana audiences will have the rare opportunity to hear Coyote live and in person as he shares behind-the-scenes stories from his adventures, discusses wildlife conservation, answers audience questions, and brings his passion for the outdoors to the stage in an unforgettable family-friendly evening.

Meet & Greet tickets are also available! Join Coyote before the show for a special pre-event gathering featuring snacks, an exclusive swag bag, and the opportunity to meet Coyote Peterson in person and take photos with him.

1:00 PM Meet & Greet

2:30 PM Showtime

Q&A to Follow