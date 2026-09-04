The Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands and Peoples of the North American West is hosting their first annual Dinner in Doig Country. This Fundraiser Gala will be set at the scenic North Bridger Bison Ranch in Shields Valley, MT, less than fifty miles from the birthplace of Ivan Doig and will feature a silent auction, live music, and local fare.

The Doig Center, named after the famed Montana author Ivan Doig, is quickly becoming one of the most prominent hubs for place-based creative work illuminating the complexities of life in the American West—ranging from children's books to art exhibitions to speaker series to cutting-edge scholarship. We host a podcast, offer grants and fellowships to students and faculty, invite prominent authors and storytellers, and convene dialogue on pressing issues facing public life in the West. You can explore our programming and events on our website, https://www.montana.edu/doig/ .

We rely almost entirely on grants and private donations to do our work and are hoping to match our current funding through public support over the next academic year. In light of recent major federal funding cuts, we are more reliant than ever on support from regional businesses, individuals, and organizations to sustain our ambitious agenda.