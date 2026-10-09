On Storied Ground: Voices of the Native West Speaker Series at Montana State University with David Treuer

The Department of Native American Studies and the Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands & Peoples of the North American West at Montana State University are honored to host acclaimed author David Treuer as this year's "On Storied Ground: Voices of the Native West" speaker. Treuer will engage with the MSU community through this public conversation and through meetings with students and faculty. The visit will explore Indigenous sovereignty, the legacies of colonialism, and how a sophisticated blend of historical research and literary technique can challenge traditional narratives. The public event will include refreshments and is open to the public.

New York Times bestselling author and editor David Treuer is Ojibwe from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize, three Minnesota Book Awards, and fellowships from the NEH, Bush Foundation, and the Guggenheim Foundation, and was a Fellow at the American Academy Berlin.

Treuer’s newest book, The Savage Mind: An American Legacy, was released on October 6, 2026. His last book, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present, was highly praised as a New York Times bestseller, a National Book Award Finalist, and more. He divides his time between his home on the Leech Lake Reservation and Los Angeles, where he is a professor of English at the University of Southern California.

The Department of Native American Studies was established to provide and advance quality education for and about American Indians of Montana, the region, and the nation. In fulfilling this mission, the Department is committed to meeting the changing needs of Montana's Indian tribes and all Montana citizens through excellence in teaching, research, and service.

The mission of The Ivan Doig Center is to foster the integrated study of the North American West. With its emphasis on developing connections between the humanities, arts, social sciences, and natural sciences, the Center helps position MSU as an important site for convergent scholarship. We are dedicated to advancing and disseminating knowledge about the lands and peoples of the North American West.

Hosted by the Department of Native American Studies and Ivan Doig Center for the Study of the Lands & Peoples of the North American West

October 27, 2026, 5:30-7:30pm

Great Hall, American Indian Hall

Free and Open to the Public. Refreshments provided.