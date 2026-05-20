Riding For Resilience

oin us for an unforgettable evening in support of Upper Canyon Outreach's equine facilitated wellness courses, dedicated to aiding active duty military personnel and Veterans in navigating psychological and emotional challenges, fostering new wellness skills crucial for enhancing daily life, mental well-being, and fostering authentic connections.

Mark your calendars for May 28th at 5:30 pm at The Sacajawea Hotel in Three Forks, MT holding a significant location on the Lewis and Clark Trail. Your ticket grants access to an evening of indulgence, one hour open bar, a delectable plated meal, and our inspiring keynote speaker, Colonel Vanessa Mahan, USAF.

Throughout the event, mingle with other past participants who will generously share their poignant stories and experiences with Upper Canyon Outreach. There will also be an ongoing raffle, silent auction, coin presentation, and "Last Paddle" bidding. This promises to be an evening brimming with inspiration and pride as we come together to champion this impactful and authentic program. Your support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have served our country.

The cost of the event ticket is $200 a plate. If you cannot make it but still want to support, please consider donating a plate to a Veteran. Thank you!