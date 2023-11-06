Members of the Native American Community run in honor of Native American Heritage Month

On a chilly Montana morning, six Native Amercians carrying tribal flags ran two miles to the Eagle Seeker Community Center in the middle of Billings.

They came from each of the four directions. Tally Monteau with the Native American Development Corporation shares the significance.

“So in my tribe, we believe that the four directions ties back to our creation story and how there were four brothers and carries all our prayers coming from those four directions. And then it helps tie us to Creator and the environment and the world surrounding us,” Monteau said.

Sixteen-year-old Abbilee Runs Above came from the east, representing the Northern Cheyenne, Gros Ventre, Sioux and Cree tribes.

“It was really a powerful experience. And throughout the running I was praying and wishing good thoughts for the new year. For like what I want to see come out of everybody,” Runs Above said.

NADC has events planned throughout November, with the goal of bringing the diverse tribes in the state and non-native Americans together.

“We just want to celebrate who we are and express how proud we are as a people and really invite the outside community in and get this little glimpse and share our culture,”Monteau said.

Leonard Smith, is the CEO of that organization. He too feels the national month of recognition is an opportunity to find common ground among different cultures.

“For me it means unity among our tribes. And having pride in our past and then use it for the future of all of us,” Smith said.