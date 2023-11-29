Nativity story gets refreshed through jazz

The traditional nativity story is coming to life through jazz in Bozeman.

“Bending Towards the Light … A Jazz Nativity,” is a combination of original music and traditional, well-known carols.

Producer Beth Ann Kennedy says the show tells an old story in a new way, and promotes the message that even in the dark times we have the opportunity to bend toward the light… to offer kindness, encouragement and support to others.

“We all want to experience joy, we all want to experience love, we all want to experience kindness. I always think that If we allow ourselves and allow others around us to bend towards that light of love and truth that then we get to celebrate, we get this wonderful life,” Kennedy said.

The show was written and arranged by singer-songwriter Anne Phillips. It premiered in 1985 and plays annually in New York City. Phillips will direct the Bozeman production, which features Montana musicians.

Kennedy says, “This is a spiritual music that comes straight from the heart of the musicians because a lot of what they're going to play on stage is created within that moment and it's very, it's very fun.”

Performances are November 30 and December 3.

More information can be found at www.jazznativity.org