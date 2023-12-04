Montana picks up debris from last year’s historic flooding

Workers kicked off removal of rock debris in Carbon County earlier in November, soon after FEMA finalized a more-than $2 million grant for the cleanup.

That’s according to Montana Disaster and Emergency Services’ Allison Taylor, who said in late November that workers had recovered almost 7,000 tons of rock from Fromberg, one of the hardest hit communities in a flood last spring.

“We’re trying to take that targeted approach, be good stewards of taxpayer money and hit the areas that we think are going to cause potentially the worst outcomes if we have another major flooding event,” said Taylor.

Overall, FEMA has granted Montana more than $43 million dollars in public assistance for infrastructure projects and other community repairs from last year’s flood.

Taylor said cleanup of vegetative debris like tree branches in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone Counties wrapped up in early October.

Under the FEMA funding structure, the state has until December 13 to finish rock cleanup in Carbon County, and workers are now targeting Red Lodge.