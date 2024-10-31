Animal rescues highlight black cats and dogs in the days before Halloween

Foster home-based rescues in Montana say it can be more challenging for black dogs and cats to find homes, whether because the animals sink into photographs and get overshadowed by more colorful pets. or because of superstition.

“I have had people that don’t want to adopt a black cat because they think it’s bad luck,” said Lisa Hudecek with Pet Paw-See , a stray cat rescue that operates out of foster homes and boarding facilities in Great Falls.

She said black coats are common in cats, harder to photograph and makes it harder to stand out.

“They want a cat that has unique coloring, and sometimes that’s not a black cat,” Hudecek said.

Black dogs also get passed over, according to Kristin Sclavi with Billings-based Rez Dog Rescue of Montana , another foster home-based rescue organization.

Sclavi says posting photos online and over social media is their primary tool for introducing their foster dogs to potential owners on the other side of the screen.

“It’s just very hard to capture them,” Sclavi said.

October is bookended by National Black Dog Day on Oct. 1 and Halloween on Oct. 31. Sclavi says they’re using the month to publicize the overlooked pets in their care.

“They might not have those cute little spots or that one little marking, but they’re just as lovable as any other dog,” Sclavi said.

