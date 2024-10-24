Wyoming songwriter wins international competition

A songwriter from a small Wyoming town hit it big at a recent international music awards ceremony. YPR’s Orlinda Worthington talked to him about his recent honor, his long songwriting career and how he’s making sure live music continues in his community.

Dave Stewart plays his award winning gospel song, “God Already Has,” at the request of the Friday night crowd at the Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, Wyoming.

It’s the song that won him the award for the 2024 Gospel Song of the Year.

Both Stewart and his writing partner on the song have been nominated for and won other awards over the years. But Stewart says this was a stellar moment for both of them.

“This one here with, with the IBMA, you know, that's the daddy of 'em all really. You know? I mean, it's the big award. So we were just, we were both really excited about that,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s been a songwriter for many years, basing in Nashville and Florida, writing for artists like Eddie Raven and Tanya Tucker. He and his wife relocated to Wyoming and a few years later purchased the historical hotel on Main Street in Buffalo. Since then Steward has made it a priority to have live music on most every night of the week, including bluegrass jam on Thursdays now in its 18th year.

“I just gathered some musicians together and five of us started it. When we started it the musicians outnumbered the patrons, you know,” Steward said.

Stewart says nowadays the place is packed most Thursdays. And it’s become more than just a music jam. After losing one of the original members in 2010, the group started a scholarship fund in his name. They passed the hat, held raffles and cut a few CDs to raise money.

“We pass that can around every week and to date that can has held right in the neighborhood of 350,000 dollars that we give to families in Johnson and Sheridan county that have need,” Steward said.

Most recently ranching families affected by wildfires.

“So it's been a real blessing and one of our cds that we've cut is called more than music. because it is much more than music,” Stewart said.

His award winning song was recorded by grammy nominee Dale Ann Bradley. You can hear Stewart sing it most Thursday nights at the Occidental Hotel

In Buffalo, Wyoming, I’m Orlinda Worthington.