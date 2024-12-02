Volunteering rates trend up after pandemic slump

New nationwide data show more Americans and more Montanans in recent years are volunteering through local organizations.

A group of about eight volunteers packaged up Hawaiian rolls and ladled soup into containers at the Salvation Army one recent weekday morning.

Among them was retired restaurant owner Joanie Swords.

“I miss feeding people, and I’ve always said that food is a powerful vehicle,” Swords said. “It’s a really great way to show people that you care and that you love.”

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and national volunteering agency AmeriCorps, organized volunteering in 2022 and 2023 increased by six percent in Montana and 22 percent nationwide following a pandemic-induced drop-off in 2021. Montana is now the eighth nationwide in volunteering rates.

Darlene Johnson with the Salvation Army says people who reach out to volunteer with the organization include families and those who received help themselves.

“It just goes through the generations,” said Johnson.

Swords, who sold her popular coffee shop Harper and Madison in 2021, said she recently turned to volunteering as a source of connection. She said volunteering makes her feel united with others in the common cause of helping people.

“I’ll tell you it’s not entirely selfless because after this year of divisiveness and everything, I realize that our circle of influence is very small,” Swords said. “This is the tiniest thing, but it’s doable. It just makes me feel hopeful.”

