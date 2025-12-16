Billings church washes hateful graffiti off building wall

A pressure washer cleared graffiti remover off a building wall at Mayflower Congregational Church Tuesday afternoon.

Pastor Amy Carter said staff Saturday discovered swastikas and a homophobic slur sprayed in red across the wall.

“When you see something like that, you feel very vulnerable,” said Carter. “I still feel that way.”

Carter said the church is inclusive and welcoming to members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the vandalism follows another incident the week before, where a rainbow flag was torn off the building.

“It just proves to me the need and the necessity of a church like ours in this community.”

She said people in Billings and beyond quickly reached out.

“Lots of supportive words on Facebook and texts and emails, yeah, it’s been incredible,” said Carter.

The Billings Police Department released a statement Monday condemning the vandalism as a symbol of violence and oppression. They are investigating the source of the graffiti.

