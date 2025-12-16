© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billings church washes hateful graffiti off building wall

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published December 16, 2025 at 5:12 PM MST
Pastor Amy Carter stands in front of Mayflower Congregational Church. Behind her, a volunteer donates his time and pressure washer to clear away the last remaining evidence of graffiti.
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Pastor Amy Carter stands in front of Mayflower Congregational Church. Behind her, a volunteer donates his time and pressure washer to clear away the last remaining evidence of graffiti.

A pastor in Billings says recent vandalism shows the need for safe spaces like her church.

A pressure washer cleared graffiti remover off a building wall at Mayflower Congregational Church Tuesday afternoon.

Pastor Amy Carter said staff Saturday discovered swastikas and a homophobic slur sprayed in red across the wall.

“When you see something like that, you feel very vulnerable,” said Carter. “I still feel that way.”

Carter said the church is inclusive and welcoming to members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the vandalism follows another incident the week before, where a rainbow flag was torn off the building.

“It just proves to me the need and the necessity of a church like ours in this community.”

She said people in Billings and beyond quickly reached out.

“Lots of supportive words on Facebook and texts and emails, yeah, it’s been incredible,” said Carter.

The Billings Police Department released a statement Monday condemning the vandalism as a symbol of violence and oppression. They are investigating the source of the graffiti.
Tags
Community YPR NewsvandalismMayflower Congregational Churchgraffiti
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content