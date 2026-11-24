A program that matches dogs to veterans with PTSD is bouncing back from the loss of its primary funding source.

Three yellow puppies arrive on a weekday afternoon at the Dog Tag Buddies warehouse.

They’re a few weeks old and come from a dog breeder from Texas who specializes in service dogs. He’s donating them to Dog Tag Buddies, a nonprofit training program that bonds dogs to veterans with hidden injuries.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio Puppies play at Dog Tag Buddies headquarters in Billings.

Founder DeeDee Baker gets busy immediately with the first step of her program: sending the dogs off with trusted puppy raisers to socialize them before training begins.

“Socialization’s not about everybody petting your puppy and picking them up and holding them,” said Baker. “It’s about exposing them in a positive way to all kinds of different sights, sounds, people, animals, environments, whatever that is. That’s a huge component of socialization for these dogs.”

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio A puppy with one of DeeDee Baker's "puppy raisers," who will help introduce the dog to unfamiliar people, places and things before they begin training with veterans.

The program has been operating since 2015. Over this past year they continued serving veterans free of charge despite unprecedented funding challenges.

In 2025, Baker received notice that Dog Tag Buddies had lost the annual funding it had come to rely on, more than half million dollars through the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Somehow the money - it was in a House version, it got lost in the Senate version," said Baker. "Unfortunately, we were never able to find where that went."

Baker said a few smaller grants and community support kept them going over the last year, but the federal government restored their funding for 2027.

That means Dog Tag Buddies is looking ahead at a fully funded year and a new set of puppies.