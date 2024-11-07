Same-day registration voters wait 8-plus hours in Gallatin County

Montana State University students Grace Elden and AJ Nelson were the last people in line Tuesday to vote at the Gallatin County Courthouse.

“It’s 3:16 in the morning, and I think the delusion is finally setting in, ” Elden said.

The two found chairs and turned them to face each other, inching them forward as the line moves.

“We’ve been really getting to know each other,” said Elden.

“I’m just moral support here,” Nelson added.

Nelson said he isn’t voting in Montana, but has been sitting with Elden for more than eight hours.

Elden says voting has been an all day affair as she came earlier with her roommate, but gave up because of the snowy conditions and long lines. With highs in the 40s and snow throughout the day, she returned more prepared.

“I was in my full ski gear earlier outside. The outside was definitely rough so I wanted to be warm and wear snow pants,” Elden said.

Anyone who was in line before the polls closed at 8 p.m. was eligible to vote or register to vote, which is what kept Elden going.

“I just really believe in my views and what I care about and I think that everyone's vote can make a difference so showing up and being here is really important, “ Elden said.

Just after the last voter left around 4 a.m. Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad was able to release preliminary numbers. Semerad, who has worked several decades in the election office, says it was the longest night.

“The longest one I can remember is just after midnight, so it definitely was longer than that,” Semerad said.

