A Washington state utility plans to build a wind farm in southcentral Montana

A co-owner in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant and transmission system says it plans to build a wind farm in south central Montana.

The 248 megawatt wind farm to be sited in Stillwater County would produce enough electricity for over 80,000 homes a year, Puget Sound Energy announced Thursday. It will direct the energy it generates to customers on the west coast.

The Washington-based utility currently owns a portion of the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. It contracted to transfer its share to NorthWestern Energy while retaining its ownership in the transmission system, effective in 2025. That’s Puget Sound Energy’s deadline to transition away from coal under Washington’s clean energy laws and the year when the wind farm is expected to open.

Puget Sound Energy says the Beaver Creek Wind farm will employ 10 to 15 people once it’s in operation, and construction is slated to begin in spring 2024.

