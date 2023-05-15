A nearly 9000 acre ranch recently became the largest conservation easement in Paradise Valley.

It was finalized in April in partnership with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

Owner Arthur Blank purchased Paradise Valley Ranch in 2019.

The easement permanently limits residential and commercial development on the property.

Agriculture and outdoor recreation will continue, including a community elk hunting program established by the owner in 2020.

The ranch will remain in active agricultural production and is currently leased out to local farming and ranching families.

Paradise Valley Ranch is located 10 miles south of Livingston, about 30 miles north of Yellowstone National Park.