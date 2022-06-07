© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.

Live results: 2022 Montana primary elections

Yellowstone Public Radio | By NPR News
Published June 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM MDT
Polls in Montana open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Check here throughout the night for live results from the AP.

Full results for House Districts 1 and 2

Full results for Montana Supreme Court

Full results for Montana Public Service Commission

