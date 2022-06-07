© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
2022-election-graphic.png
Election 2022
Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.

Vote counting may not finish on election night. That's normal

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:59 PM MDT
Kevin Trevellyan
/
Yellowstone Public Radio

It’s Montana’s primary Election Day. While mail-in voting began three weeks ago, this is the state’s biggest election to have in-person voting since polling places were closed during the pandemic. Accordingly, delays in results are normal.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County elections administrator Connor Fitzpatrick hopes to have the first round of preliminary results available shortly after 8.

“Don’t be alarmed,” he said. “We’re going to get them out as fast as we can.”

Former President Donald Trump has made baseless claims that mail-in voting is fraudulent and that a delay in reporting results is a sign of trouble, but that’s not true. It’s normal for elections workers to still be counting votes a day or two after an election.

Election workers had additional training this year and took extra time to get familiar with new election laws, Fitzpatrick said.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags

Government & Politics Election 2022VotingElection SecurityYPR News
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar