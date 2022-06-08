© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
Election 2022
Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.

Monica Tranel wins Democratic nomination for Montana's western district House seat

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 8, 2022 at 12:46 AM MDT
Monica Tranel has won the three-way race for the Montana Democratic nomination to compete for the state’s western U.S. House seat.

Tranel, a longtime Montana energy attorney, beat out Cora Neumann, a public health expert, and Tom Winter, a former state lawmaker who now works in broadband. Tranel will now move onto the general election.

Neumann and Winter both conceded to Tranel before the race was officially called.

Tranel’s campaign focused on building bridges with Republicans, transitioning to cleaner energy and taxing corporations and the wealthy at a higher rate.

Neumann outraised and outspent her opponents, with $1.3 million raised and $1 million spent. Tranel raised roughly $800,000 and spent nearly all of it, having $2,000 left on hand. Winter raised $98,000 total and also had about $2,000 of that left on Election Day.

For the first time in 30 years, Montanans will elect two representatives to the U.S. House on November 8.

Tranel will face the winner of the Republican primary.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Government & Politics Monica TranelCongressElection 2022
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR.
