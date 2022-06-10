© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Government & Politics
2022-election-graphic.png
Election 2022
Information and news from Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press to help you make an informed decision. Absentee ballots sent out: May 13Primary Election Day: June 7General Election Day: Nov. 8Help shape our elections coverage: Fill out this form with the questions you think we should be asking the candidates running for Congress.

Ryan Zinke wins Republican nomination for Montana's western district House seat

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT
Ryan Zinke.
U.S. House of Representatives
Ryan Zinke.

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has won the GOP primary for Montana’s western U.S House district. The Associated Press called the race two days after polls closed.

Zinke was seen as the presumed front-runner of the race, having raised nearly four times the money of the second place candidate, Al Olszewski. But they were neck and neck as results started coming in Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Zinke won 42% of the vote to Olszewski's 40%.

In a statement, Zinke thanked his supporters for their "confidence that America can be fixed and for ignoring the political BS."

Results were delayed coming in due to a ballot printing error in Lincoln County resulting in all ballots there being counted by hand.

Zinke, a former state lawmaker who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat out Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker; Mary Todd, a Kalispell pastor; Mitch Heuer, a business owner; and Matt Jette, a Missoula teacher.

Zinke will move onto the general election and compete against Monica Tranel, the winner of the Democratic primary.

For the first time in 30 years, Montanans will elect two representatives to the U.S. House on November 8.

Government & Politics Election 2022 Congress Ryan Zinke Monica Tranel
MTPR News
