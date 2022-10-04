© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Montana commissioner of political practices resigns

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM MDT
jeff_mangan_ocpp_pix.jpg
State of Montana, COPP
/
Jeff Mangan

Montana’s top political commissioner of political practices announced Monday he’s resigning, several weeks before his term is up.

Jeff Mangan’s six-year term was set to run through January. Mangan instead is resigning Nov. 7 for an unspecified job in the private sector.

He made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

Mangan was appointed to the post in 2017 by Democratic former Gov. Steve Bullock. The position of commissioner of political practices is responsible for ensuring integrity and transparency in state politics and campaigns.

A spokesperson from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office tells Montana Public Radio the governor thanked Mangan Monday for his years of dedicated service.

The statement says Gianforte looks forward to appointing a commissioner, subject to confirmation by a majority of the Montana state Senate.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags
Government & Politics Election 2022electionsJeff ManganCommissioner of Political PracticesYPR News
Edward O'Brien
Edward O'Brien is Montana Public Radio's Associate News Director.
See stories by Edward O'Brien